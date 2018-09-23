Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Steven Van Deest

Steven Van Deest

Steven A. Van Deest

Dec. 20, 1960 – Sept. 19, 2017

You wore many hats,

And you challenged your family to try to keep up with you!

Thank you for all the memories.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments