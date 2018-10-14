Try 1 month for 99¢
Immaculate Harvest Fest

Emily Mangrich, left, Kathy Williams, Erin Hogan and Ron Pint with the clock handmade by Pint, a prize for the Immaculate Conception raffle.

Who: Immaculate Conception Church, Gilbertville.

What: Harvest breakfast and festival.

When: Next Sunday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: St. Mary Center, 311 16th Ave., Gilbertville.

Details: The event will feature an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon with ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns and more. Other activities until 12:30 p.m. include a silent auction, bingo, bake sale, craft sale, used book sale, children’s games and a raffle. Cost for the breakfast is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for children 4 and younger.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments