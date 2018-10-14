Who: Immaculate Conception Church, Gilbertville.
What: Harvest breakfast and festival.
When: Next Sunday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: St. Mary Center, 311 16th Ave., Gilbertville.
Details: The event will feature an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon with ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns and more. Other activities until 12:30 p.m. include a silent auction, bingo, bake sale, craft sale, used book sale, children’s games and a raffle. Cost for the breakfast is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for children 4 and younger.
