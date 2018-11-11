Hudson Journalism students earn awards
The Hudson Journalism Program has won state recognition from the Iowa High School Press Association.
Hudson’s district yearbook received a second-place ranking in its division. The 2018 edition of The Pirate won 21 awards in all from the Iowa High School Press Association.
The 2018 yearbook, a social media-inspired book, “Our Story,” won three overall awards: second for Theme and honorable mention for Cover and Reader Services.
Hudson won 14 design awards for its yearbook.
The top design award for Hudson was by junior Morgan Hansen and 2018 graduates Grace Jorgensen and Erin O’Malley. They won 1st for their collaborative Opening Spread Design.
Jorgensen, the head graphic artist for the 2018 yearbook, won nine design awards in all. O’Malley, the senior managing editor for the 2018 yearbook, won four design awards.
Hansen, the junior managing editor for the yearbook, won three design awards.
Other Hudson students winning design awards included sophomore Caitlyn O’Malley; juniors Lexi Bergmeir, Abby Gaudian, Tara Jochumsen, Klaire Krapfl, Grace Schwenneker, Jenna Twait; and 2018 graduates Abby Lashbrook and Katelyn Pint.
The yearbook won six photography awards, three of which were in the Photo Illustration category: E. O’Malley with dual-enrolled student Kacie Herring (honorable mention), Jorgensen (second), and Hansen (first).
Hudson also won two Feature Photo awards by Twait (honorable mention) and 2018 graduate Aubrey Gronoski (2nd).
Senior Payton Sherwood won the publication’s only writing award, an honorable mention for Personality Profile.
In addition to these yearbook awards, the high school’s newspaper, The Pirate Press, was named a finalist in IHSPA’s All-Iowa News Team of the Year contest based on the points earned through the IHSPA Spring Newspaper Contest.
The newspaper, which received the All-Iowa honors last year, fell to Atlantic. Hudson remains ranked second in Class A newspapers, tied with Mt. Vernon.
IHSPA divisions, Class A, B, and C, are based on school size.
The yearbook and newspaper are created by students enrolled in the high school’s journalism classes. Both publications are advised by English and journalism teacher Joletta Yoder.
*Journalism I students: freshmen Addison Grady, Lilly Johnson, Mac Kelly, Rylee Larson, Madison Michael, Caroline Mitchell, Jaclyn Murr, Linsey Tjepkes
