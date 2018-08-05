Hollis to represent Iowa at Global Youth Institute
WATERLOO — West High School junior Thatcher Hollis has been selected to represent Iowa as a delegate to the 2018 Global Youth Institute in Des Moines on Oct. 17-20.
The Global Youth Institute is held in conjunction with the awarding of the World Food Prize and the Borlaug Dialogue, the premier international symposium on global food security.
The week of events welcomes over 1,200 attendees from 65 countries including World Food Prize and Nobel laureates, heads of state, ministers of agriculture, researchers, business executives, and humanitarian leaders.
