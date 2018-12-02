Try 1 month for 99¢
St. Gabriel holiday cookie walk

Holiday Cookie and Candy Walk

St. Gabriel Catholic Church

When: Sat, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: 21275 U Ave., Reinbeck, IA

Located 4 miles South of Dike on County Road T55

  • Purchase a box for $12 and fill with cookies and candy
  • Cinnamon rolls and coffee available
  • 20-plus local vendors
  • Handicapped accessible

