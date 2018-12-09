Try 1 month for 99¢
Waterloo Warriors

 Members of the Waterloo Warriors, the Omaha Lancers and Lincoln Stars recently collected food and donations for the Cedar Valley Food Bank.

Hockey families come together to feed families

WATERLOO — Members of the Waterloo Warriors hockey team recently presented a check to the Cedar Valley Food Bank for more than $740, along with nearly 200 pounds of food that they collected.

The three Warrior captains, Keegan Smith, Carter Herbst and Nick Samuelson, decided to organize this effort in conjunction with their opponents on the ice, the Omaha Lancers and Lincoln Stars.

Over the two November weekends, fans attending the games vs. the Warriors in Waterloo brought food and donated cash.

After presenting the food and monetary donation, Warrior players spent two hours at the food bank preparing healthy “back pack” meals for school children to take home over the Thanksgiving holiday break.

