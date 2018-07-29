Heit receives Reagan Scholarship
NEW HAMPTON — Hannah Heit has been chosen for a GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, one of just 20 students nationwide.
This scholarship program rewards students who demonstrate leadership, drive, integrity and citizenship. Each will receive $10,000 a year, for up to four years, to be applied to student tuition and on-campus room and board. In addition, recipients attended a Scholars Retreat at the Reagan Library.
In addition to maintaining exceptional grades, Heit has served as varsity captain for cross country and track, vice president of 4-H, and a leader in the Girl Scouts. Through her involvement in Future Farmers of America, she found a passion for fighting hunger. After writing a research paper that she presented at the Iowa Youth Institute and later the Global Youth Institute, she received an internship opportunity with the International Livestock Research Institute in Ethiopia. At home, she started a backpack meals program.
Heit plans to study agriculture at Iowa State University.
