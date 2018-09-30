GRUNDY CENTER — The Grundy County Memorial Hospital Foundation Health Care Career Scholarship program recently awarded 10 scholarships.
Students enrolled in health care programs including nursing, pharmacy, and physical therapy were selected as scholarship winners.
Since 2007, the hospital foundation has awarded more than $102,000 to students who reside in or work in the hospital’s service area of Butler, Grundy, Hardin, and Tama counties.
