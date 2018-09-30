Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Grundy Scholars

From left, foundation board members Toni Nederhoff, Jan Ehrig, Amy Swanson Haan, scholarship recipient Jamie Buskohl, board member Mary Zimmerman, scholarship recipients Katelyn Hogle, Lakin Brungard, Bailie Schipper, Jacob Everts, Leah Mouw, and Lauren Husmann. Not pictured are scholarship recipients Sidney Groen and Michelle McIntire.

GRUNDY CENTER — The Grundy County Memorial Hospital Foundation Health Care Career Scholarship program recently awarded 10 scholarships.

Students enrolled in health care programs including nursing, pharmacy, and physical therapy were selected as scholarship winners.

Since 2007, the hospital foundation has awarded more than $102,000 to students who reside in or work in the hospital’s service area of Butler, Grundy, Hardin, and Tama counties.

