1911-1986 1918-2008
They were married in Mansfield, Mo., in 1937 and moved to Waterloo to look at Rath Packing.
In 1944, Harry was drafted into World War II. The challenges of military moving and readjustments are many.
In 1947, they used a GI Loan to build a new house and then in 1960 used a GI Loan to help daughter Bettie and Donald to buy their first house.
With them in heaven is a daughter, Bonnie Lietz (May 2018) and Mother's sister, Rosemary Carney (September 2018). She came to Waterloo to be Mother's live-in companion for 10 years.
I am thankful they taught us to love God and be responsible citizens.
Bette Mathias, Harriet (Bob) Myer, David Crain
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.