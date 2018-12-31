Try 1 month for 99¢

1911-1986        1918-2008

They were married in Mansfield, Mo., in 1937 and moved to Waterloo to look at Rath Packing.

In 1944, Harry was drafted into World War II. The challenges of military moving and readjustments are many.

In 1947, they used a GI Loan to build a new house and then in 1960 used a GI Loan to help daughter Bettie and Donald to buy their first house.

With them in heaven is a daughter, Bonnie Lietz (May 2018) and Mother's sister, Rosemary Carney (September 2018). She came to Waterloo to be Mother's live-in companion for 10 years.

I am thankful they taught us to love God and be responsible citizens.

Bette Mathias, Harriet (Bob) Myer, David Crain

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments