TRIPOLI — Alexandrea Harms is among nine students to receive a Robert D. Blue scholarship award from the Iowa Centennial Memorial Foundation for the 2018-2019 school year.

The recipients represented seven Iowa counties and five Iowa schools. Awards were based on the review of an application, letters of recommendation, scholastic achievement and an essay on the responsibility of a citizen toward his or her community.

Foundation members include Gov. Kim Reynolds, Attorney Gen. Tom Miller, State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, Board of Education President Brooke Axiotis; and citizen members Elaine Estes, Arvid Huisman, Wayne Marty and Janet Metcalf.

