TRIPOLI — Alexandrea Harms is among nine students to receive a Robert D. Blue scholarship award from the Iowa Centennial Memorial Foundation for the 2018-2019 school year.
The recipients represented seven Iowa counties and five Iowa schools. Awards were based on the review of an application, letters of recommendation, scholastic achievement and an essay on the responsibility of a citizen toward his or her community.
Foundation members include Gov. Kim Reynolds, Attorney Gen. Tom Miller, State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, Board of Education President Brooke Axiotis; and citizen members Elaine Estes, Arvid Huisman, Wayne Marty and Janet Metcalf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.