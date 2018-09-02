Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Happy 5th Anniversary, Cody and Jordan Brown!

Cody and Jordan Brown of Parkersburg were married Sept. 7, 2013, at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

They now have a son, Justin.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments