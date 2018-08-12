Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Chamberlain Retirement

Elaine and Steve Chamberlain

Happy Retirement!

Congratulations, Steve and Elaine Chamberlain (Puppies Pa and Ma), on their retirements.

Elaine retired from University Avenue Kmart in 2017 when the store closed. She was employed there for 37 years.

Steve retired from U.S. Postal Service in July 2018. He was employed as a carrier for 24 years.

Hugs and Kisses,

Your Grandchildren,

Danica, Dakota, Kynslee and Colt

