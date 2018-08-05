Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Happy Retirement to Lt. Marty Weeks!

Waterloo Fire Rescue is announcing the retirement of Lieutenant Marty Weeks.

He retired from Waterloo Fire Rescue on Aug. 2 after 27 years of service.

Marty was hired on Dec. 22, 1991. He has served the department as a firefighter, paramedic and fire engineer and is currently a lieutenant on A Shift.

There will be a reception honoring his career from 4:30 until 8:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Jameson’s, 310 E. Fourth St.

