Happy Retirement, Rinda Kerns!

Rinda Kerns is celebrating her retirement after 22 years of service at Fareway.

Come celebrate with her on Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 40 W. San Marnan Drive in Waterloo.

