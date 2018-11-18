Try 1 month for 99¢
Mona Rahlf

Mona Rahlf

Happy Retirement, Mona Rahlf!

Mona Rahlf will be honored on her retirement with a card shower and also will celebrate this month with a family trip, hosted by Annette Geary and Jon Rahlf.

She retired in October from Allen Hospital’s Ambulatory Surgery after 45 years of nursing. She served as an exceptional charge nurse on the Ambulatory Surgical unit for several years.

She was also known as one of the few nurses who proudly wore her white nurse’s cap day in and day out.

Cards may be sent to her at 6424 Burton Ave., Waterloo 50703.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments