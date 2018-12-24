Try 1 month for 99¢
Kurt Kienitz

Kurt Kienitz

After 44 years in the automotive industry and 33 great years with the Bill Colwell Ford team, our own Kurt Kienitz has decided it’s time to retire!

Please join us for an Open House on Friday, December 28, from 2-6 p.m. at Bill Colwell Ford, 238 Waterloo Road, Hudson 50643.

Please mail any cards to Bill Colwell Ford Attn: Kurt Kienitz

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments