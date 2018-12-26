Try 1 month for 99¢

Happy Retirement, Kal Kappmeyer!

Kal Kappmeyer is retiring from Nestle on Jan. 2 after 39 years of service.

Kal held many different roles during his long tenure with the company in production, maintenance, and stockroom.

He plans on fishing, traveling and spending time with his wife, Chris.

Best wishes to Kal as he begins this new chapter!

