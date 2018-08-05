Happy Retirement, Debbie Renner!
Debbie Renner is being honored on her retirement Aug. 7 with a card shower.
She is retiring from North Star Community Services after 28 years.
Cards may be sent to her in care of North Star, 219 20th St. NW, Waverly 50677.
