Happy Retirement, Debbie Renner!

Debbie Renner is being honored on her retirement Aug. 7 with a card shower.

She is retiring from North Star Community Services after 28 years.

Cards may be sent to her in care of North Star, 219 20th St. NW, Waverly 50677.

