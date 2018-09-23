Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Big Brothers Big Sisters

CEO Katie Orlando, left, with Bonnie Sadler, Barbara O’Rourke, Steve Schmitt and Pat Fluhrer.

Governor’s Volunteer Awards

Individuals from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa received a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Gov. r Kim Reynolds during a recent ceremony in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Past BBBSNEIA board president Bonnie Sadler (Cedar Falls), Big Sister Barbara O’Rourke (Cedar Falls), Big Brother Steve Schmitt (Waterloo), and Big Sister Pat Fluhrer (Charles City) were recognized for their contributions to Big Brothers Big Sisters. CEO Katie Orlando was also recognized for her service on Iowa’s Mentoring Partnership Board, and honorary BBBSNEIA board member Abby Turpin served as the emcee for the ceremony. Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor’s Volunteer Award program — now in its 35th year — recognizes people who volunteer their time and talent to help fulfill the missions of Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities.

