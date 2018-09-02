Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County 4-H Omelet Breakfast Committee received a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Gov. Kim Reynolds during a special recognition ceremony at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls this summer.

The committee was selected for a group award by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County for planning, organizing, and executing an all-volunteer (youth/adults) fundraising event. Proceeds from this event assist with 4-H membership costs for clubs in Black Hawk County, making it affordable for all youth to participate.

A portion of the funds are also used to support the Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair.

Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor's Volunteer Award program recognizes those who volunteer their time and talent to help fulfill the missions of Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities.

