WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County 4-H Omelet Breakfast Committee received a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Gov. Kim Reynolds during a special recognition ceremony at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls this summer.
The committee was selected for a group award by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County for planning, organizing, and executing an all-volunteer (youth/adults) fundraising event. Proceeds from this event assist with 4-H membership costs for clubs in Black Hawk County, making it affordable for all youth to participate.
A portion of the funds are also used to support the Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair.
Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor's Volunteer Award program recognizes those who volunteer their time and talent to help fulfill the missions of Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.