From Emersyn Brown and Her Family
The family of Emersyn Brown would like to thank everyone for the continued prayers, gifts and donations.
Thank you to all those who have volunteered countless hours and attended the benefits held in Emersyn’s honor.
Words are not enough to express how grateful we are for the love and support we have received during her battle with leukemia. Thank for your part in Emersyn’s journey.
