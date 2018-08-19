CEDAR FALLS -- Friends of Sartori Memorial Hospital has selected scholarship recipients for 2018.
In conjunction with funds donated by McElroy Trust, the scholarship committee is able to award three $2,000 scholarships to local students. They include:
- Karlee Boyle, a graduate of Janesville High School and current biochemistry student at Wartburg College. She was a high school honors student, active athlete and community volunteer and also worked job at Meyer Pharmacy. She plans to earn a doctorate in pharmacy at the University of Iowa.
- Tineke Hassman, who has participated in many medical related experiences throughout her schooling, volunteered for the Red Cross and traveled to Belize with her church to work in the health field. She's already achieved her CNA and hopes to earn her EMT.
- Michelle Wright, a wife, mother of three and a nuclear medicine technician. She has been a member of the Imaging Services of Covenant Medical Center for more than 30 years. She plans to earn her master's degree in healthcare administration and to continue her work at Covenant in the nuclear imaging unit.
