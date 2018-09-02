Friends of Covenant scholarship winners announced
WATERLOO — Friends of Covenant Medical Center has selected scholarship recipients for 2018.
In conjunction with funds donated by McElroy Trust, the scholarship committee is able to award four $2,000 scholarships to local students headed into the fall semester.
They include:
- Saima Perveen, a graduate of Waterloo West High School. She has been accepted at Wartburg College in the pre-med program. She currently serves as vice chairman of the Educational Talent Search Student Ambassadors program, which involves planning and promoting a teen summit for middle
- school students every year. She also volunteers in a therapy clinic and is a member of the National Honor Society. Perveen has also earned more than 200 hours of volunteering at Covenant Medical Center since 2016 and has also been involved in softball and bowling at West High School.
- Gabriela Petry, a sophomore pre-nursing student at Coe College, Cedar Rapids,
- who wants to become a neonatal nurse. She was involved as fundraising chair of the dance marathon to raise money for a children’s hospital, visits nursing home residents, and is an active member of an organization raising awareness about children with cancer. This spring, Petry a broadened her volunteer efforts by teaching English to Burmese students in Thailand.
- Bailey Rustad, a graduate of Tripoli High School who has worked diligently to earn a 4.0 grade point average. In order to pay for college, Rustad has devoted much of her free time working as a pharmacy technician at a town drug
- store.
- Bridget Saffold is a
- single mother of four children and has worked at Covenant Clinic Nephrology as a full time LPN for the past nine years. She initiated a program called “Focus on Diabetes” which has provided screenings, education and awareness to over 400 people in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities. Saffold has also been recognized
- in the “20 Under 40” young community leaders by the Courier. She graduated from the RN program at Hawkeye Community College in May and plans to earn a BSN at Upper Iowa
- Uni
- versity.
