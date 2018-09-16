Fish and Smelt Fry in New Hartford
The American Legion and the Beaver Creek Bar and Grille, 422 Packwaukee St., New Hartford.
Please join us for a FISH and SMELT FRY and
CHEESY POTATOES!!!
Sept. 22, 6 p.m.
$10 PER PERSON
The American Legion and the Beaver Creek Bar and Grille, 422 Packwaukee St., New Hartford.
Please join us for a FISH and SMELT FRY and
CHEESY POTATOES!!!
Sept. 22, 6 p.m.
$10 PER PERSON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.