Smelt fry

Fish and Smelt Fry in New Hartford

The American Legion and the Beaver Creek Bar and Grille, 422 Packwaukee St., New Hartford.

Please join us for a FISH and SMELT FRY and

CHEESY POTATOES!!!

Sept. 22, 6 p.m.

$10 PER PERSON

