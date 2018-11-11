First Congregational United Church of Christ Christmas Bazaar

Try 1 month for 99¢
First Congregational United Church of Christ

First Congregational United Church of Christ will host a Christmas bazaar on Saturday.

 

Who: First Congregational United Church of Christ.

What: Bake sale, luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., tools, silent auction, jewelry, books, quilts, candy, handmade items, wreaths, bottom drawer (new, gently used items).

When: Saturday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 608 W. Fourth St., Waterloo.

