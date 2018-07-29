Fettkether Reunion
The 64th Annual Fettkether Family Reunion was held Sunday, July 15, in Center Point. Eight family members attended.
Thank you all for coming.
Mary Ann Fettkether Weber
Jane Weber Dirks
