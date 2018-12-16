Feeling the Love!
I would like to say Thank You to all my friends and family who visited me at my Almost 80—Birthday Celebration at the Moose Lodge.
Thank you for all the wonderful cards, gifts, and memories! My wife, family members, and all who helped in this venture.
Darrel Loveless
