WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Meals recently provided a $1,500 donation for food baskets for the holiday season to be given to families of local veterans.
The program, now in its 18th year, is hosted by six local churches and serves a free meal every Monday evening at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church. The other churches involved are Waterloo Zion Lutheran, First United Methodist, Linden United Methodist, Unity Presbyterian and First Congregational United Church of Christ.
Some come to the meal out of a financial need while others come for fellowship.
