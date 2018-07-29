WATERLOO — Exchange Club of Waterloo recently received a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Gov. Kim Reynolds during a special recognition ceremony at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
The club was selected for a group award for 70 years of service for child abuse prevention, Americanism, and community betterment.
Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor’s Volunteer Award program – now in its 35th year- recognizes dedicated people who volunteer their time and talent to help fulfill the missions of Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities.
Dustin Fadiga, club president, said the organization focuses on improving the lives of the Waterloo community by raising money to award, recognize, and give scholarships to youth students, community members and business professionals.
