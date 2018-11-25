WATERLOO — The East High School Public Form Debate Team of freshman Keilei Reyes and sophomore Josh Scheel broke into semi-finals and won third place at the Bettendorf Bulldog Invitational on Nov. 10-11.
What a great job by these novice debaters as they competed against teams from three different states!
