East speech

Keilei Reyes and Josh Scheel

WATERLOO — The East High School Public Form Debate Team of freshman Keilei Reyes and sophomore Josh Scheel broke into semi-finals and won third place at the Bettendorf Bulldog Invitational on Nov. 10-11.

What a great job by these novice debaters as they competed against teams from three different states!

