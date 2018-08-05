Dutcher earns Quest Scholarship
WATERLOO — Bailey Dutcher, a West High graduate, is the inaugural recipient of the $1,000 Quest Scholarship from the Waterloo Community Foundation.
The grant goes to Waterloo School district seniors pursuing a post-secondary degree in the fields of education or science, technology, engineering or mathematics.
This fall, Dutcher will attend Iowa State University, Ames, to study physics and psychology.
She far exceeded the scholarship requirement of 16 hours of volunteer service during her senior of high school by participating in Student Senate, National Honor Society, Link Crew, Debate Club, Gay Straight Alliance, French Club and cheerleading.
Michael and Barbara Henning, Waterloo residents and community volunteers, initiated this scholarship to reflect their commitment to education and youth.
