WAVERLY — Donna Dravis received a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Gov. Kim Reynolds during a special recognition ceremony in June in Cedar Falls.
Dravis was selected for an individual award by Self-Help International for volunteering to assist with event planning and administrative tasks to help keep overhead as low as possible and allow staff to focus on their mission.
Dravis has volunteered for Self-Help for roughly 1,000 hours over the past two years.
Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor’s Volunteer Award program recognizes dedicated people who volunteer for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities.
