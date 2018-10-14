Dianne Lellig Retirement Reception
Dianne Lellig is retiring from Hawkeye Community College after 40 years of service.
She began her career Jan. 31, 1978.
Please join her and celebrate her retirement on Friday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. She will have the reception at the American Legion, 1110 Sixth St., Gilbertville.
