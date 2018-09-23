Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Destival earns scholarship

JANESVILLE — Bryce Destival was presented with the $300 Janesville American Legion Auxiliary Merit Award at an awards night this spring at Janesville High School.

The son of Bryan and Regina Destival, he has graduated from Janesville.

Destival is attending Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo to study fire science.

