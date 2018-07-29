Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Quota Donation

Kathy Buzynski, chair of Hearing and Speech, and Mary Sandberg, president, with Kathy and Mark Ross; Mike and Karen Entz, Kathy Entz,Jennifer Delagardelle, and Jeanne Speas (not pictured); and Sherry Steine-Ross and Lorette Vanourny.

Deafinitely Dogs! Donation

The Quota International Speech and Hearing Committee and the family of Dorrene Entz recently presented a $5,000 check to Deafinitely Dogs! co-owners Sherry Steine-Ross and Lorette Vanourny.

The organization is dedicated to raising, training and matching service dogs with people needing assistance.

The $1,000 memorial gift given to Quota by the Entz family spearheaded the club’s search for a project that would connect to the mission of Quota and honor the memory of Dorrene Entz.

Entz, who died in 2016, was a dedicated member of the Hearing and Speech Committee for many years. Due to the large donation, Quota members were able to name a puppy —the dog will be called Dorrie.

