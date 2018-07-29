Deafinitely Dogs! Donation
The Quota International Speech and Hearing Committee and the family of Dorrene Entz recently presented a $5,000 check to Deafinitely Dogs! co-owners Sherry Steine-Ross and Lorette Vanourny.
The organization is dedicated to raising, training and matching service dogs with people needing assistance.
The $1,000 memorial gift given to Quota by the Entz family spearheaded the club’s search for a project that would connect to the mission of Quota and honor the memory of Dorrene Entz.
Entz, who died in 2016, was a dedicated member of the Hearing and Speech Committee for many years. Due to the large donation, Quota members were able to name a puppy —the dog will be called Dorrie.
