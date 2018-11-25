Curt Ross
On Nov. 24, 2017, you went to heaven.
We still grieve every day. But in your honor we celebrate all 31 years we had you here beside us.
In my heart I know we will be together again. Until then, know a part of me went with you to heaven that fateful day.
Love, Mom
