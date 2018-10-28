Try 1 month for 99¢
Queen of Peace Craft Fair

These items will be featured at the craft fair at Queen of Peace Church on Nov. 3.

Queen of Peace Church Holiday Craft Sale

What: Holiday Craft Sale, Bake Sale and Luncheon.

When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Queen of Peace Church, Scallon Hall, 320 Mulberry St. (East Third and Mulberry streets), Waterloo. Use Scallon Hall entrance on East Third Street or elevator on west side between church and office.

Details: Soup, sandwiches, dessert will be served. The event, sponsored by the Craft Club, will include a bake sale, holiday crafts, baby quilts, cemetery wreaths and Christmas wreaths. Wanted: Craft items and baked goods for the craft sale. Proceeds go to Queen of Peace Church. The National Catholic Society of Foresters will match up to $750 of money raised by this project.

