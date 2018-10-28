Covenant Foundation receives funding from Variety - the Children’s Charity
WATERLOO – Covenant Foundation recently received a grant from Variety—the Children’s Charity for $14,394 to purchase two Spot vision screeners for Covenant Clinic Pediatrics.
The screener is a handheld vision screening device that can quickly and easily detect vision issues on patients 6 months of age and older.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recently created a new standard of care stating that children need to start vision screening as early as 6 months. Covenant Clinic Pediatrics has 25,000 patient visits annually and the new screeners will help ensure those patients are screened for vision abnormalities.
