BEAMAN — Derek Coulter represented the Iowa State University College of Design as its student marshal at the university’s undergraduate commencement ceremony in December at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
His faculty escort was Dan Neubauer, lecturer in industrial design.
Coulter graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of industrial design and a minor in industrial technology.
He was on the dean’s list and in the top 2 percent of his class every semester at Iowa State. He also received the President’s Ace Scholarship, Cardinal Scholar Award and Industrial Design Leadership Award.
Coulter served as president of the Industrial Designers Society of America student chapter and as a Destination Iowa State team leader, and was involved in the Industrial Design Sketch Club, Woodworking Club, Iowa Statesmen Choir, ISU Navigators and Autism Speaks U. He was also the intramural curling champion in 2015 and intramural Battleship H20 champion in 2016.
Coulter completed internships with Schoeppner Designs in Templeton, Marshalltown Co. in Marshalltown and Dick’s Sporting Goods in Pittsburgh. He also worked as a shop monitor in the Armory workshop at Iowa State.
After graduation, Coulter is returning to Dick’s Sporting Goods Corporate Headquarters in Pittsburgh as a staff industrial designer.
He is the son of Les and Dee Coulter of Beaman and a 2014 graduate of BCLUW High School in Conrad.
