Named 40 under 40 winners in Tucson
Dr. Cheree Meeks
2018 Woman of the Year
University of Arizona Honors College
Dr. Cheree Meeks is the director for the First Year Experience in the Honors College at the University of Arizona.
Meeks is responsible for creating and developing inclusive programs to assist students with the transition to college. She serves as chair of the Honors College Diversity and Inclusive Excellence committee and chair emerita of the UA Commission on the Status of Women.
She also has been the recipient of campus and community awards, including the SafeCats Difference of One Award, the Peter Likins Inclusive Excellence Award, and the Black Girl Vibranium Woman of the Year 2018 Award.
Meeks, originally of Waterloo, earned a BA in political science and MA in student development and postsecondary education from the University of Iowa and a doctorate in higher education and organizational change from Benedictine University.
Lance Meeks
Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona
Lance Meeks currently serves as the program manager for Metro/REC Youth Programs with Goodwill of Southern Arizona. His responsibilities include the management of programs that positively impact Opportunity Youth. He has served more than 2,100 youth in the Tucson Community.
He serves on various committees, including Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness Homeless Youth Committee, Pima County Juvenile Justice Steering Committee, and Pima County Juvenile Justice Racial and Ethnic Disparities Committee.
Meeks was also awarded the 2014 Child Abuse Prevention Award.
