Congratulations to Jordan Harbaugh-Williams!
Waterloo native Jordan Harbaugh-Williams recently received a master of public health degree with an emphasis in global health from Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.
His parents are Juanita Williams and Dennis Harbaugh.
Jordan will now return to finish his fourth and final year of medical school at the University of Iowa.
