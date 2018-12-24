Try 1 month for 99¢
Waverly Lions Posters

Waverly Lions Club President and Peace Poster Chair  Barb Waltmann and Chris, Sydney and Rachel Bienemann

WAVERLY — Sydney Bienemann, a sixth-grade student at St. Paul’s Lutheran School, recently won a local competition sponsored by the Waverly Lions Club.

Her poster will be among more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide in the annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. The contest emphasizes the importance of world peace to young people ages 11 to 13 everywhere.

The posters were judged in November by local artist and former art teacher Diane Peterka, and two Wartburg College students, Bergan Blommers, a second-year art education and graphic design major from Manchester, and Briana Borchert, a first-year graphic design major from Knoxville.

Criteria included originality, artistic merit and expression of the theme “Kindness Matters.”

