Congratulations, Rachel (Connelly) Atherton, M.D.!
Rachel Atherton graduated from the Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa, Iowa City, in May 2018.
She now begins a three-year residency in Family Medicine with the Cedar Rapids Medical Education Foundation, Cedar Rapids.
Rachel graduated from Cedar Falls High School, Cedar Falls, in 2010, and received her bachelor’s degree in biology/biochemistry from Central College, Pella, in 2014.
Rachel, we are very proud of you!
With love from your family,
Husband: Grant Atherton
Parents: Ken and Ronda Connelly
Sister: Karen and Joe Newcomb, and Elijah
