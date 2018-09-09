Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Congratulations, Josh Finnegan!

Josh Finnegan of Ionia has earned Boy Scouts of America’s highest rank of Eagle Scout. Josh is a member of Troop 48 of New Hampton.

For his Eagle project, he constructed a canoe landing on the west side of Chickasaw Park.

Josh is the son of Brian and Deb Finnegan.

