Jacob McKnight, son of Wade and Margie McKnight, has earned Boy Scouts of America's highest rank of Eagle Scout.
He was recognized July 22 at a Court of Honor Ceremony at Zion Lutheran Church.
For his Eagle project, Jacob built Leopold benches for the Cedar Valley Arboretum, which were placed along trails on the grounds.
