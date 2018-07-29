Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Jacob McKnight, son of Wade and Margie McKnight, has earned Boy Scouts of America's highest rank of Eagle Scout.

He was recognized July 22 at a Court of Honor Ceremony at Zion Lutheran Church.

For his Eagle project, Jacob built Leopold benches for the Cedar Valley Arboretum, which were placed along trails on the grounds.

