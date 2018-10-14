Congratulations, Gerald Sorensen!

Try 1 month for 99¢
An inaugural was held Oct. 3 at the Majestic Moon, Waterloo.

It honored 2019 President Gerald Sorensen, and the Officers and Directors of the Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors.

