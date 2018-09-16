Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Reinertson

Emily Reinertson with Gov.  Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg

Congratulations, Emily Reinertson!

WATERLOO — Emily Reinertson, a graduate of West High School, this spring was recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony in Des Moines.

The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association and its title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, honored 430 high school seniors from across Iowa.

Each high school was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking, based on grade point average for their first seven semesters. Students selected for the award also had the opportunity to recognize their favorite/most influential teacher.

