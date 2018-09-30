Congratulations, Duke Dierks!
Duke Dierks of Cedar Falls recently celebrated his 35th anniversary with Ozark National Life Insurance Co. and NIS Financial Services.
He is the company’s second-highest all-time highest producer.
“I have been blessed to have been able to help thousands of clients with their life insurance and retirement needs. I plan to continue to make a difference in people’s lives now and in the future.”
