Congratulations, Duke Dierks!

Duke Dierks of Cedar Falls recently celebrated his 35th anniversary with Ozark National Life Insurance Co. and NIS Financial Services.

He is the company’s second-highest all-time highest producer.

“I have been blessed to have been able to help thousands of clients with their life insurance and retirement needs. I plan to continue to make a difference in people’s lives now and in the future.”

