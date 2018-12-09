Congratulations, Colin!

Try 1 month for 99¢
Congratulations to Colin Seeks, of the Sangai Jutsu Karate Association and the American Karate Kung-Fu Federation!

Colin won first place in Sparring at the 45th annual Midwest Karate Tournament in Peosta, Iowa. Colin plans to focus on getting his second degree Black belt as well.

Great job! We are all very proud of you!!

