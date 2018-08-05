Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Carson Hoffman graduated from U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps recruit training on July 4.

He is the son of BJ Hoffman of Whitten and Beth Dagger of Grimes, grandson of Bill and Ellen Hoffman of Grundy Center and Gary and Nancy Peggs of Madrid

Hoffman completed basic training at Camp Dodge in Johnston, serving and training as a part of Bravo Company. At commencement exercises the Bravo company was awarded an honor company award.

He will enroll in combat medical training as well as basic SCUBA, advanced SCUBA, and rescue SCUBA training, and Petty Officer Leadership Academy.

During the academic year Hoffman will drill monthly with the Central Iowa Division based in Marshalltown.

He will be a sophomore at BCLUW Community School this fall.

